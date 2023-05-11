PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte Football to Travel to Ohio State in 2029(WBTV)
By Charlotte 49ers Athletics
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

Charlotte, N.C. --The Charlotte 49ers have announced that they have scheduled a football game at Ohio State for Sept. 8, 2029 in Columbus, Ohio.

“We love to play in college football’s greatest cathedrals, and traveling to Columbus to take on the Buckeyes at The Shoe will be an amazing game for our team and fans,” said 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “Ohio State is a legendary program and the Niners look forward to the challenge.”

This will be the 49ers’ first game against the Buckeyes. Charlotte is 0-1 all-time vs. Big 10 schools. The 49ers, under first-year head coach Biff Poggi, will play at Maryland this season.

Charlotte will make its debut in the American Athletic Conference in 2023 as it celebrates the 10th anniversary of 49ers football.

Charlotte 49ers Future Non-Conference Opponents

2024

Aug. 31 James Madison Charlotte, N.C.

Sept. 7 at North Carolina Chapel Hill, N.C.

Sept. 14 Gardner-Webb Charlotte, N.C.

Sept. 21 at Indiana Bloomington, Ind.

2025

Sept. 6 North Carolina Charlotte, N.C.

Sept. 13 Monmouth Charlotte, N.C.

Nov. 22 at Georgia Athens, Ga.

2026

Sept. 5 The Citadel Charlotte, N.C.

Sept. 12 Ole Miss Charlotte, N.C.

Sept. 19 at Appalachian State Boone, N.C.

2027

Sept. 4 at Ole Miss Oxford, Miss.

Sept. 18 Appalachian State Charlotte, N.C.

2028

Sept. 16 at Appalachian State Boone, N.C.

2029

Sept. 8 at Ohio State Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 15 Appalachian State Charlotte, N.C.

Sept. 22 at James Madison Harrisonburg, Va.

2030

Sept. 7 at NC State Raleigh, N.C.

TBA Appalachian State Charlotte, N.C.

2031

Sept. 6 NC State Charlotte, N.C.

Schedules subject to change

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

