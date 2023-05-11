Carolina Panthers to release schedule for upcoming season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s still months before the Carolina Panthers run out onto the field, but the Panthers’ schedule for the upcoming season will be released Thursday night.

Hundreds of fans are expected to gather at The Music Yard on South Boulevard to see the big reveal at 8 p.m.

Already on Twitter, the team has released a few videos teasing “The Big Show,” which prominently features Jeremy Chinn and Donte Jackson.

First 500 to RSVP get to watch the schedule release video premiere with us 📽️



RSVP: https://t.co/pQrccrehQf



Ride share recommended 🚗 pic.twitter.com/HlVHbBtWUs — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 10, 2023

In one video, they walk into what looks like a theater where the audience is dressed up in costumes. Chinn and Jackson are heard telling everyone to turn off their phones.

While it’s already known who the Panthers are slated to play in the 2023 season, the question is when those games will be played.

There are eight home games, including divisional rivals Atlanta, New Orleans and Tampa Bay.

Some of the big matchups during the upcoming season include a home stint with the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans, with the latter likely to feature the top two rookie quarterbacks from this year’s draft - Bryce Young and CJ Stroud.

There are also nine away games.

The game a lot of people have their eyes on is the Chicago Bears matchup, as the Panthers will go on the road to face their former star receiver DJ Moore.

The Panthers confirmed they will have reps from the team at The Music Yard watch party.

Download the free WBTV News app for an alert as soon as the schedule is released.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.