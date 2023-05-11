Cabarrus Arts Council presents LIM|NAL: The Space Between

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
This unique exhibition is part of the arts council's commitment to presenting and promoting local artists and performers through collaboration with guest curator and community art advocate Katlyn Cornelius.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
May. 11, 2023
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus Arts Council presents its latest exhibition, “LIM|NAL: The Space Between,” May 18 – July 22, 2023, at The Galleries in The Historic Courthouse in Downtown Concord.

This unique exhibition is part of the arts council’s commitment to presenting and promoting local artists and performers through collaboration with guest curator and community art advocate Katlyn Cornelius (aka TuxedoKat). LIM|NAL showcases and celebrates the wide variety of creatives in Cabarrus County.

The featured artists in this exhibition span the spectrum of experience in showing their work in a formal setting. Some are experienced artists who regularly have their work featured while others have only created in their own homes. What unites them is that all of the LIM|NAL artists live in or actively participate in Cabarrus County’s creative culture.

“A lot of change is happening in Cabarrus County, and it made me want to capture what the creative culture is in our community right now,” said Cornelius. “Before we welcome the wave of new citizens and businesses that will influence our small-town culture, we will showcase the creatives who live and influence Concord’s unique ‘vibe’ in the here and now.”

The Galleries in Downtown Concord are surrounded by change right now as the city undergoes a major streetscape renovation along with the addition of living spaces certain to draw a whole new dynamic to the community.

“We are living in the space between where our community has been and where it is headed,” said Cornelius. It is what she calls “the space between” or LIM|NAL.

As with all exhibitions at The Galleries, a series of events will take place during the show’s run including:

· Opening Reception | May 18, 6-8pm

· Curator’s Talk | May 19, 11-12:30pm

· Family Day | June 10, 1-4pm

· Stage Performance | June 22, 7-9pm

· Stage Performance | July 13, 7-9pm

Details about the two stage performances will be shared on the Cabarrus Arts Council website and social media channels.

You can see a list of all the artists who will be participating in the exhibition and samples of their work on the Cabarrus Arts Council website at www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-galleries.

Admission to The Galleries is free to the public. Regular hours for The Galleries are Tuesday–Friday from 10 am–5 pm; Saturday from 11 am–4 pm; Closed Mondays. For more information, contact Executive Director, Liz Fitzgerald, liz@cabarrusartscouncil.org or call the Cabarrus Arts Council office at (704) 920-2787.

