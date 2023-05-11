PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Authorities searching for missing 15-year-old girl in Stanly County

Deputies said Stephanie Morton was last seen Thursday morning.
Stephanie Morton
Stephanie Morton(Stanly County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday morning at a Stanly County school.

According to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, Stephanie Morton was last seen around 7:30 a.m. at South Stanly High School.

She was spotted leaving with an unknown middle-aged white man in a red vehicle.

Officials did not say what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with information should call 911.

