PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

2 troopers injured stopping wrong-way driver on Phoenix freeway

Troopers said they had to ram the car to get her to stop.
Troopers said they had to ram the car to get her to stop.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Two troopers were injured after stopping a driver who was driving the wrong way on State Route 51 early Thursday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says just before 2 a.m. an 82-year-old woman got on the SR-51 near Shea Boulevard. She drove southbound in the northbound lanes for about five miles before two troopers were able to stop her by intentionally hitting her car around Glendale Avenue.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both troopers suffered minor injuries and were able to drive themselves to the hospital.

The Department of Public Safety said it appears the driver was confused, and impairment is not a factor.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say this is an ongoing investigation with charges possible.
3-year-old boy in critical condition in trauma center, police say charges likely
Wawa is breaking ground on its first North Carolina location this week.
Wawa to break ground on its first North Carolina location
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Dasean Moore was charged after deputies say he was attempting to flee from law enforcement in a...
Chase with muscle cars on I-85 leads to arrest, lots of charges
Dashcam footage was released in connection with a lawsuit alleging York County Sheriff's...
Lawsuit: Deputies fired nearly 50 shots at suicidal York County man

Latest News

(Source: Chandler Morgan)
Keeping cool this summer; spraygrounds and pools around Charlotte opening soon
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
1 killed in fiery crash on New Hope Road in Gaston Co.
Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Boy lost for 2 days in Michigan park prayed he wouldn’t spend ‘rest of my life’ in woods
Wawa is breaking ground on its first North Carolina location this week.
Wawa to break ground on its first North Carolina location
Wawa to break ground on its first North Carolina location