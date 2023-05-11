1 killed in fiery crash on New Hope Road in Gaston Co.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed and one injured in a fiery crash early Thursday morning in Gaston County, officials said.

According to the New Hope Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a vehicle on fire at the intersection of South New Hope Road and Sam Brown Road around 4:14 a.m. Dispatch advised that the fire was the result of the crash.

Firefighters said when they got on the scene, they found two cars involved in the collision and one of them was on fire.

As crews got the fire under control, first responders also extricated a person from one of the vehicles. That person was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, a news release stated.

According to New Hope Fire, one person was dead on the scene. That individual’s name has not been released at this time.

South New Hope Road was closed in both directions until approximately 8:20 a.m. Thursday, crews said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

