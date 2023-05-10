PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Typical May Wednesday after hitting the hottest day so far in 2023

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – After summer-like temperatures to start the week, it’ll be a typical May day on Wednesday.

Look for it to be dry, mostly sunny and less humid.

Tuesday was the hottest day of the year so far at 89 degrees. It’ll be about 10 degrees cooler on Wednesday.

The heat returns for Mothers’ Day weekend, with temperatures closing in on 90 degrees and scattered storms each day.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

