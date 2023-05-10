PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Three-year-old boy in critical condition in trauma center, police say charges likely

Police say this is an ongoing investigation with charges possible.
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A three-year-old boy is in critical condition at a trauma center and police say the injuries may be the result of a beating.

Police say the child was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center on Monday morning. The child had been taken to the hospital by a family member. The child was unresponsive, had several broken ribs and facial swelling, according to investigators.

The child was flown from Salisbury to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is now in critical condition.

After going to the hospital, police served a search warrant at a house in the 800 block of N. Green Street in Salisbury. They say that’s where the child had been prior to being taken to the hospital.

The Department of Social Services is now involved in the case, according to police. Police added that this is an ongoing investigation and charges are possible.

