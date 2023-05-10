PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Temperatures drop off Thursday before heating up again this weekend

Highs will reach nearly 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.
A cold front will follow the warmup.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a hot start to the week, the middle part will be fairly seasonable before we heat back up into the weekend.

  • Thursday: Sunny, dry, comfortable.
  • Friday: Mid 80s, mountain rain chances.
  • Mother’s Day Weekend: Summer-like, few storms.

After starting off the workweek with the hottest temperatures of the year so far, we’re back to normal for the middle of the week.

High temperatures over the next week
High temperatures over the next week(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Thursday morning will start off in the mid 50s before quickly rebounding back into the lower 80s. With high pressure remaining in control, dry conditions will persist through the day with plenty of sunshine.

Although a few storms are possible in the mountains on Friday, most of the area will stay dry as high temperatures push back into the mid 80s.

Mother’s Day Weekend: Highs in the upper 80s, near 90 degrees, are back for the weekend! Also anticipate higher humidity and the daily chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great rest of your week and catch us live on WBTV for the latest forecast updates!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

