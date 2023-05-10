PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Starbucks debuts 2 new drinks for summer menu

The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew are...
The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew are available now for a limited time.(Starbucks Corporation)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Starbucks announced its two new beverages for summer, which debuted in stores Tuesday.

The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew are available now for a limited time.

The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino blends roast coffee, sweet chocolate, and refreshing mint flavors with rich Frappuccino chips and ice. The drink is topped with a layer of mocha sauce, whipped cream, and a chocolate cookie mint sprinkle.

The White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew combines Starbucks cold brew sweetened with macadamia syrup and topped with a white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam and finished with toasted cookie crumbles.

To round out the new summer menu, Starbucks is also offering a Bumblebee Cake Pop.

To round out the new summer menu, Starbucks is also offering a Bumblebee Cake Pop.
To round out the new summer menu, Starbucks is also offering a Bumblebee Cake Pop.(Starbucks Corporation)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up for miles following a deadly crash on Interstate 85 North near China...
Motorcyclist killed in I-85 crash near China Grove
This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson. Samantha was killed...
Groom recovering at home after SC crash that killed bride, mom says
Police say this is an ongoing investigation with charges possible.
3-year-old boy in critical condition in trauma center, police say charges likely
A manhunt is underway in Salisbury after a shooting in Spencer, NC
Shooting turned police chase ended in car crash, manhunt, with one still on the loose
59 grams of crack cocaine were recovered, according to police.
Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges

Latest News

A bullet hit a baseball field during a youth game in California.
Video shows bullet hit baseball field during youth league game
Protesters march through the Broadway-Lafayette subway station to protest the death of Jordan...
NYC mayor: Subway chokehold is a ‘tragedy that never should have happened’
Quinton Payne Palmer-Whitesides
Man arrested, charged with murder after fatal Gaston County shooting
The Sacramento Zoo said its the first orangutan birth at the zoo since the 1980s.
Critically endangered Sumatran orangutan born at zoo
PREVIEW: Suspected criminals in Charlotte getting out of jail too easily?