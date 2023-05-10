Seasonable temps for the middle of the week with weekend warmup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After starting off the work week with the hottest temperatures of the year so far, we’re back to normal for the middle of the week.

TODAY: Sunny, dry, comfortable

REST OF THE WEEK: Gradual warming trend

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Summer-like, few storms

Temperatures around 80 degrees this afternoon will slowly drop back into the upper 60s for any late-evening plans.

Tomorrow's planner (First Alert Weather)

Thursday morning will start off in the mid-50s before quickly rebounding back into the lower 80s with high pressure in control.

Although a few storms are possible in the mountains on Friday, most of the area will stay dry as high temperatures push back into the mid-80s.

Mother’s Day Weekend: Highs in the upper 80s, near 90 degrees are back for the weekend! Also, anticipate higher humidity and the daily chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great rest of your week

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

