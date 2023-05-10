PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Seasonable temps for the middle of the week with weekend warmup

Temperatures around 80 degrees this afternoon will slowly drop back into the upper 60s for any late-evening plans.
A cold front will follow the warmup.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After starting off the work week with the hottest temperatures of the year so far, we’re back to normal for the middle of the week.

  • TODAY: Sunny, dry, comfortable
  • REST OF THE WEEK: Gradual warming trend
  • MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Summer-like, few storms

Tomorrow's planner
Tomorrow's planner(First Alert Weather)

Thursday morning will start off in the mid-50s before quickly rebounding back into the lower 80s with high pressure in control.

Although a few storms are possible in the mountains on Friday, most of the area will stay dry as high temperatures push back into the mid-80s.

Mother’s Day Weekend: Highs in the upper 80s, near 90 degrees are back for the weekend! Also, anticipate higher humidity and the daily chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great rest of your week and catch us live on WBTV for the latest forecast updates!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

