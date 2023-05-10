PGA TOUR announces Myrtle Beach Classic to debut in 2024

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach will soon be able to live up to its moniker of “golf capital of the world” on a much bigger stage big stage.

Visit Myrtle Beach South Carolina and the PGA Tour announced on Wednesday morning that the newly-formed Myrtle Beach Classic will take place at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club starting in 2024.

The four-year agreement will mark the first time in Myrtle Beach’s history that a PGA Tour event will be taking place along one of the Grand Strand’s golf courses.

“We are thrilled to announce the debut of the Myrtle Beach Classic, an exciting new playing opportunity for our members in one of our country’s most recognized and visited destinations,” said PGA Tour President Tyler Dennis. “With its incredible passion for golf, the Myrtle Beach community is a natural fit to bring this tournament to life. We look forward to partnering with Visit Myrtle Beach for a first-class tournament at a championship venue in Dunes Golf and Beach Club.”

In February, WMBF News was the first to report that Myrtle Beach was hoping to bring a PGA Tour event to the Grand Strand.

The Myrtle Beach Classic, which will be classified as a Full-Field event, will be part of the PGA TOUR’s 2024 FedEx Cup schedule that will have a $3.9 million purse with 300 FedEx Cup points awarded to the champion.

It’ll also be played the same week as a Designated event, which is a more elevated tournament on the schedule. Beginning in 2024, the tour is also removing the mandatory participation requirement for top players in Designated events “to allow top performers the flexibility to participate in both Designated and Full-Field events.”

“The Palmetto State has the weather, the landscapes and the variety of courses that make us the perfect destination for every kind of golf vacation. Hosting PGA TOUR events gives us an unparalleled opportunity to share that allure with golf viewers around the world,” said Duane Parrish, the director of the South Carolina Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

The tournament dates for the Myrtle Beach Classic will be announced at a later date along with the full 2024 FedEx Cup schedule.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule season begins in January, followed by three FedExCup Playoffs events in August and the FedExCup Fall starting in September.

