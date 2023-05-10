Pedestrian deaths spur Davidson to install new crosswalk system

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - In an effort to help keep people safe, the Town of Davidson has installed a new type of pedestrian walkway system after three pedestrian deaths.

The HAWK System has rolled out on Griffith Street, known as one of the town’s busiest. Since the system isn’t like a normal pedestrian crosswalk, it can be confusing to both drivers and pedestrians.

Doug Wright, the project manager for the Town of Davidson, said he thinks the system will be beneficial to the town once everyone adjusts to the learning curve of how it works.

“It stands for High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk. They’re used at locations that have high pedestrian volume, which this one does. It has about 400 pedestrians a day and about 20,000 vehicles a day,” Wright said.

According to Wright, once someone presses the crosswalk button the HAWK signal will light up, warning cars to slow down with a blinking yellow light. Once it turns solid red, all cars must stop and let the person cross the street.

Afterward, the lights will then start blinking red meaning drivers can resume driving with caution. However, if a driver runs a solid red light there could be consequences.

“It is running a red light. So it’s a ticket for running a red light. So it’s a significant ticket,” said Wright.

Hawk Pedestrian Walkway (Town of Davidson)

Kathy Bromer walks along the intersection of Griffith and Jetton streets almost every day. She said it’s a better system than before, but she is still concerned about drivers who may not notice the lights.

“It’s nice they put this in, but nobody seems to know traffic-wise how it works. They’re not used to looking up, and the lights are very high. They did have a temporary sign saying make sure you look up, but I think it’s just gonna take time for them to get used to it,” explained Bromer.

Mary Herdelin, a Davidson College student, also feels it will take time for people to catch onto the new system.

“I do try to avoid crossing in this area, so hopefully in the future, I won’t feel as scared about it,” said Herdelin.

Wright said the Town of Davidson is doing the best it can to control the increase in foot and vehicle traffic. He hopes the new HAWK system will help prevent future pedestrian deaths.

“Any time we have a pedestrian tragedy it affects the whole town. This is a response to some of the issues we’ve had in the past, and we think this is going to be a very safe location.”

Right now the town is in the process of adding two more along the street. If the signals do well with the intersections and roundabouts, the town says there’s a chance more will be installed.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.