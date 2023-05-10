PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Officials: Multiple injuries reported in Union Co. crash between school bus, flatbed truck

One person was airlifted from the scene.
The crash happened along the 2800 block of Highway 218 near Monroe.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple people were injured Wednesday morning in a crash involving a Union County school bus and dump truck, according to Union County officials.

The crash happened around 7:25 a.m. along the 2800 block of Highway 218 near Monroe and involved a bus transporting Piedmont middle and high school students.

Officials with Union County Public Schools say six students were on board at the time. Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver and two students were treated for minor injuries but weren’t taken to a hospital.

The driver of the truck, however, was airlifted to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and is in stable condition.

According to troopers, the flatbed crossed over the center line and hit the bus head-on.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. For the latest information sent straight to your device, download the free WBTV News app today. Watch continuous news coverage below:

