Officials: Multiple injuries reported in Union Co. crash between school bus, flatbed truck

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple people were injured Wednesday morning in a crash involving a Union County school bus and dump truck, according to Union County officials.

The crash happened around 7:25 a.m. along the 2800 block of Highway 218 near Monroe and involved a bus transporting Piedmont middle and high school students.

A person has been flown to the hospital after a crash involving a Union County school bus and a dump truck. We’re working to get more details. Officers have NC218 shut down in both directions. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/LH8a6nKHJi — Mary Calkins (@MaryCalkinsTV) May 10, 2023

Officials with Union County Public Schools say six students were on board at the time. Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver and two students were treated for minor injuries but weren’t taken to a hospital.

The driver of the truck, however, was airlifted to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and is in stable condition.

According to troopers, the flatbed crossed over the center line and hit the bus head-on.

The crash is still under investigation.

