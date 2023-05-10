Officials: 1 hurt in Union Co. crash between school bus, dump truck

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured Wednesday morning in a crash involving a Union County school bus and dump truck, according to Union County officials.

The crash happened along the 2800 block of Highway 218 near Monroe and involved a bus transporting Piedmont middle and high school students.

Officials with Union County Public Schools say six students were on board but were not hurt. The bus driver was injured but is expected to be OK.

One person was airlifted from the scene, though it wasn’t immediately clear who that person was.

