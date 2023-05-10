Northbound lanes of I-77 closed at Lasalle Street in Charlotte due to crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Northbound lanes of I-77 are currently closed at Lasalle Street due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

According to police, officers are assisting the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on the crash.

Medic said one person was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area at this time.

No further details were released.

