Northbound lanes of I-77 closed at Lasalle Street in Charlotte due to crash

CMPD officers are assisting the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on the crash.
The scene on northbound I-77 near I-85.
The scene on northbound I-77 near I-85.(NCDOT)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Northbound lanes of I-77 are currently closed at Lasalle Street due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

According to police, officers are assisting the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on the crash.

Medic said one person was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area at this time.

No further details were released.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

