Man arrested, charged with murder after fatal Gaston County shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man accused of killing another man in Gaston County last month.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, 25-year-old Quinton Payne Palmer-Whitesides is being charged in connection with the death of De’Mallon White, who was shot and killed an apartment on April 29.

Police said Palmer-Whitesides was arrested in Cleveland County on Tuesday, but has since been transported to the Gaston County Jail, where he is being charged with murder and held without bond.

Following the incident last month, officials said two or three men fled the scene after White was shot.

White’s mother said his 5-year-old son was inside the apartment when the shooting happened.

Police did not say if any other suspects are still being sought after.

The investigation remains active and anyone with information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

