Man arrested after allegedly shooting at driver during Cornelius road rage incident

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly shot at the driver of a vehicle during a road rage incident, police said.

According to the Cornelius Police Department, 24-year-old Caden Asher Ellis fired at the victim near the intersection of West Catawba Avenue and Westmoreland Road.

Police believe the alleged shooting was an isolated occurrence, and happened after an incident between Ellis and the victim.

Ellis is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm within city limits, carrying a concealed weapon, and injury to personal property.

He is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail under a $50,000 bond, records show.

