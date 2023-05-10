PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Life-saving heartworm surgery for pets now available in Charlotte

Published: May. 10, 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a disease in pets that starts with a simple mosquito bite - heartworms.

For humans, those little bugs may leave behind an annoying itch. But in our pets, mosquitos leave behind something that can be far more dangerous.

If you own a dog, cat, or even a ferret, heartworms are something pet owners should watch out for and treat. If not prevented or treated, those worms could cause severe lung disease, heart failure, and damage to other organs in your pet’s body.

In the southeast, heartworm disease is most prevalent. According to the American Heartworm Society, South Carolina ranks #3 and North Carolina ranks #9 on the list of the most cases. If caught early enough, pets can often be treated with medicine.

If not, the only hope for survival could be surgery. A life-saving surgery that is now, and for the first time, available in Charlotte.

