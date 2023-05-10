Iredell County high school evacuated due to chemical smell, no ‘critical’ threat

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
A HazMat team responded to Mooresville High School on Wednesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Iredell County high school was evacuated Wednesday after a chemical smell spread throughout the building, officials said.

According to the Mooresville Police Department, Mooresville High School was released early due to the odor.

Officials said Mooresville Fire-Rescue’s HazMat team was called to the scene to assist police.

Police said there is no “critical” threat to the public.

It is unclear at this time what caused the smell.

Mooresville school resource officers (SROs) are investigating the incident.

