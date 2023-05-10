Harrisburg commits $4.8 million to new YMCA

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - Town Council has announced a $4.815 million commitment to the capital campaign for the new Harrisburg YMCA in Harrisburg Park.

The Town of Harrisburg and the Harrisburg YMCA have a long-standing partnership. The Harrisburg YMCA is located on the top floor of town hall in Harrisburg Town Center. The need for a new YMCA facility was identified in 2006 and discussions with the town began in 2018. The new facility will house the following amenities: multiple gyms with locker rooms, health and wellness center with group exercise space and youth center, and community health center with Atrium Health Physical Therapy Space.

According to a press release, the YMCA builds confidence in children with its lifesaving and water skills programs; character and a sense of belonging in teens with its athletic and leadership programs; friendships, fair play, and inclusivity in families with its childcare, camps, and sports leagues; and well-being in adults and seniors with its healthy living programs.

The capital campaign is designed to raise $20 million, with a portion of the funds contributed before COVID-19 delayed plans. The Town has committed to a cash contribution of $3,173,000 which brings the current cash total of the capital campaign to $13 million.

Mayor Jennifer Teague, an active YMCA member who serves on the Y’s Capital Campaign Planning Committee, shared, “The Y is really committed to investing in our community, and I feel very confident the community will support that.”

The town is growing at a rapid pace. With over 22,000 residents and an increase of 100 residents per month, the need for a community health and wellness hub is needed. The eight-lane, Olympic-sized pool will be instrumental in teaching life-saving water skills and build kids’ confidence. Currently, the town has no indoor pool with the nearest pool eight miles away. The Mayor shared, “In addition to the need for an aquatics facility, there’s definitely a huge need for daycare and having another opportunity that’s faith-based is extremely special.”

The fundraising campaign, “Together We Build, The Campaign for a Stronger Harrisburg Community,” will officially kick-off at the town’s July 4th Celebration in Harrisburg Park. The campaign committee plans to begin site work in July and complete construction in 2024.

Brett Crosby, Executive Director of the Harrisburg Y, said, “The partnership with the town saves significant capital dollars.” The YMCA Camps and Afterschool Program will be utilizing Harrisburg Parks and Recreation facilities.

Mayor Teague emphasized, “We’re very excited to partner with the Y and provide some additional gymnasium space for our youth basketball and adult programs. I’m thrilled that our local schools will be able have a pool for their swim meets instead of having to drive across town.”

The existing Harrisburg Parks and Recreation youth basketball program is spread across eight schools. In addition to gym space, the town will gain office space and larger council chambers once the Y vacates its current space.

Jim Spina, Director of Parks and Recreation, said, “The town’s youth basketball program involves 1,200 youth athletes. The new Y will make the program much easier to manage.” He also shared, “Y programs enhance Parks and Recreation programs, adding more opportunities for town residents such as a fitness center and access to trainers. The Y has access to the park’s walking and bike trails, splash pad, playgrounds, shelters, and amphitheater to enhance its programs.”

Contributions can be made online at www.newharrisburgymca.org, by check to Harrisburg YMCA, 4100 Main St., Suite 200, Harrisburg, NC 28075, or contact Brett Crosby, Executive Director, Harrisburg YMCA, bcrosby@rocabymca.org, 704.454.7800.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.