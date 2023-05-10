PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Great Lakes Fire now 80% contained, 32,400 acres burned

The fire is now 80% contained.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A wildfire in Eastern Carolina is moving closer to being fully contained.

The U.S. Forest Service says the Great Lakes Fire is 80% contained and remains 32,400 acres burned.

According to the latest information published by the U.S. Forest Service yesterday, 208 personnel are working on fighting the fire including 1 helicopter and 10 fire engines.

They say the rains helped yesterday. Today, they will continue to patrol, find hotspots, and mop up operations with engines, crews, and heavy equipment continue, with a focus on the southern portion of the fire, and the northernmost fireline.

The road closures on Forest Service Road 203 (Holston Creek Road) and Black Swamp Road remain in effect.

WITN will continue to provide updates as information becomes available today.

