Former Greenville special ed teacher faces 20 rape charges in another state

This photo released by the Delaware State Police on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, shows Reed Messer....
This photo released by the Delaware State Police on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, shows Reed Messer. Authorities have charged Messer, a former Delaware middle school teacher, with multiple counts of rape involving an alleged sexual relationship with a student.(Delaware State Police via AP)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina/AP) - A former Greenville charter school teacher was extradited to Delaware on Monday to face multiple rape charges she faces for allegations from 2014.

Police received a report in December that 42-year-old Reed Messer had a sexual relationship with a student in October 2014 while she was working at Stanton Middle School in Wilmington, Delaware. The Associated Press confirmed with Delaware authorities that she left the district the following month.

She was arrested at her Greenville home and charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust, 10 counts of third-degree rape, and 10 counts of fourth-degree rape.

Messer was certified as a teacher in South Carolina in July 2015 according to records from the South Carolina Department of Education. Her certifications include elementary, early childhood, middle-level language arts, English and special education.

She worked as a special education teacher at Legacy Early College from July 2018 until she was fired in January. The school said she was placed on administrative leave when they learned about the criminal investigation and then terminated after an internal investigation.

The charter school released the following statement after Messer’s arrest:

The Department of Education lists Messer’s teaching certificate status as “summary suspension.”

She is being held at a women’s prison in Delaware on a $310,000 bond.

