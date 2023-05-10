Former Greenville special ed teacher faces 20 rape charges in another state

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina/AP) - A former Greenville charter school teacher was extradited to Delaware on Monday to face multiple rape charges she faces for allegations from 2014.

Police received a report in December that 42-year-old Reed Messer had a sexual relationship with a student in October 2014 while she was working at Stanton Middle School in Wilmington, Delaware. The Associated Press confirmed with Delaware authorities that she left the district the following month.

She was arrested at her Greenville home and charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust, 10 counts of third-degree rape, and 10 counts of fourth-degree rape.

Messer was certified as a teacher in South Carolina in July 2015 according to records from the South Carolina Department of Education. Her certifications include elementary, early childhood, middle-level language arts, English and special education.

She worked as a special education teacher at Legacy Early College from July 2018 until she was fired in January. The school said she was placed on administrative leave when they learned about the criminal investigation and then terminated after an internal investigation.

The charter school released the following statement after Messer’s arrest:

Reed Messer was a Special Education teacher with Legacy Early College from July 23, 2018 until January 31, 2023. After the school was informed that she was the subject of a criminal investigation in Delaware, she was placed on administrative leave and was subsequently terminated upon the conclusion of an internal investigation. The safety of our scholars is always the highest priority in our school. If you have any concerns or questions related to this matter please contact Katie Summersett, the school’s HR officer.

The Department of Education lists Messer’s teaching certificate status as “summary suspension.”

She is being held at a women’s prison in Delaware on a $310,000 bond.

