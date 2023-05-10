PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Firefighter gets surprise birthday visit from baby girl he helped deliver last year

An Iowa firefighter in training was surprised by a special visitor. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A firefighter in training got a surprise birthday visit from the girl he helped deliver.

KCRG reports that 1-year-old Remi stopped by with her mom and grandma to wish Evan Barry a happy birthday this week.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department shared photos of the special moment with Barry getting to meet the little girl he helped deliver last year.

Remi’s mother said they wanted to wish Barry a very happy birthday in person and surprised him while he was working in a classroom.

Fire officials said this is a great lesson for the new class to remember that there is a chance to make a lifelong difference in someone’s life every day.

Barry is currently one of seven rookies in the CRFD Academy.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up for miles following a deadly crash on Interstate 85 North near China...
Motorcyclist killed in I-85 crash near China Grove
This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson. Samantha was killed...
Groom recovering at home after SC crash that killed bride, mom says
Police say this is an ongoing investigation with charges possible.
3-year-old boy in critical condition in trauma center, police say charges likely
A manhunt is underway in Salisbury after a shooting in Spencer, NC
Shooting turned police chase ended in car crash, manhunt, with one still on the loose
59 grams of crack cocaine were recovered, according to police.
Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges

Latest News

A bullet hit a baseball field during a youth game in California.
Video shows bullet hit baseball field during youth league game
Protesters march through the Broadway-Lafayette subway station to protest the death of Jordan...
NYC mayor: Subway chokehold is a ‘tragedy that never should have happened’
Quinton Payne Palmer-Whitesides
Man arrested, charged with murder after fatal Gaston County shooting
The Sacramento Zoo said its the first orangutan birth at the zoo since the 1980s.
Critically endangered Sumatran orangutan born at zoo
PREVIEW: Suspected criminals in Charlotte getting out of jail too easily?