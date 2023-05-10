Downtown Salisbury Inc. announces recipients for grants: Funds made possible through the Duke Energy Foundation

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Downtown Salisbury Inc., (DSI), announces 27 awards totaling more than $156,000 in economic impact to downtown businesses within the designated Downtown Salisbury Municipal Service District (MSD).

These grants are part of the Supporting Existing Businesses Grant Program, made possible by the Duke Energy Foundation, which focuses on strengthening and uplifting communities with vibrant economies, climate resiliency, and justice, equity, and inclusion.

“We are honored and grateful to be one of 20 organizations named as a recipient of the Duke Energy Grant in this most recent round of gifting,” said Sada Troutman, Downtown Salisbury, Inc. director. “Allowing DSI to make awards to the business and property owners who make Downtown Salisbury a great place to live, work and play has been a powerful reminder of the good work our stakeholders continuously do for our community.”

All business owners located within the MSD, with a storefront presence, and fewer than 50 employees, were invited to apply for grants between $500 and $2,500. The funds can be used for enhanced service or commerce opportunities, furniture for expanded outdoor capacity, storefront beautification, or tools or programs to support workforce needs.

Recipients of the Supporting Existing Businesses Grant Program:

Enhanced service or commerce opportunities

Glass Ingenuity

Graceful Beauty Lounge

Hive

Piedmont Players

South Main Book Company

Spotlight Dance Company

The Fun Factory

Tonyan Grace Boutique

U Barkin At Me

Furniture for Expanded Outdoor Capacity

Go Burrito

Healthcare Management Consultants, Inc

The Fish Bowl

Storefront Beautification

AnnaCraig Boutique

Bangkok Downtown

Go Ventures, Inc.

Greystone Spa on Main

Jayne Helms Group - Re/Max-

Kitchen Store

Local Focal

Off Main Gallery

Oxford+Lee

Plant World

Ruthie Darling

SoulFull Nutrition

The Lettered Lily

Tools or programs to support workforce needs

The Pedal Factory

TCW Vizionz LLC

Said Troutman, “It goes without saying, the past few years have been incredibly trying for small businesses across the country, and Downtown Salisbury is no exception. The $25,000 allowed DSI to create a grant program that provided small businesses funding to bring visions and business expansions to life. This will continue to make Downtown Salisbury a vibrant community asset and destination for tourists and residents alike.”

Downtown Salisbury serves as a central hub for existing and growing small businesses and creates a critical mass of activities where commercial, cultural, and civic activities are concentrated. As these small businesses use their grant projects to continue the progress and development of Downtown Salisbury, visit their shops, see their growth, explore Downtown Salisbury, and always, Shop Local. For more information about each project, visit www.DowntownSalisburyNC.com.

