DNA evidence identifies man as suspect in 30-year-old sexual assault case

James Wayne Ingersoll was arrested in connection with a case from 1994.
James Wayne Ingersoll was arrested after DNA evidence identified him as a suspect in separate sexual assault cases.
By Ron Lee
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After nearly three decades, police have made an arrest in a Charlotte sexual assault case from 1994.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) said that through DNA testing, they were able to arrest James Wayne Ingersoll in connection with the alleged crime.

CMPD isn’t the only department looking to bring charges, though.

Police in Columbia, S.C., said that back in 2010, a 25-year-old woman was kidnapped and assaulted. Using combined DNA samples from both cities, Ingersoll was determined as a suspect in that case as well.

“One of the worst things that ever happened to me,” sexual assault survivor Lillie Milhouse said. “You never get over that, you never get over that.”

Milhouse is new to the neighborhood on North Cloadman Street, where police say the assault happened some 30 years ago, but said she was sexually assaulted as a teenager, and still lives with the aftermath even in her 70s.

“The man didn’t know where he was, but God knew where he was, and God him caught too,” she said. “And I’m so glad.”

The man accused in her assault was eventually caught, but it still haunts her all these years later.

“You need to track it down, you need to figure out who it is,” Darrell Price, who works in CMPD’s cold case unit, said. “We had to do all the leg work to figure out who this was.”

CMPD’s lab was able to connect Ingersoll to both incidents, and put him behind bars.

Ingersoll remains in the Mecklenburg County Jail as of Wednesday evening, and is held under a $500,000 total bond, records show.

