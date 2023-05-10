PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: Pedestrian dies days after being hit by car in northeast Charlotte

The crash happened off North Tryon Street, close to Interstate 485 Outer.
A person hit by a car last week in northeast Charlotte has died, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
A person hit by a car last week in northeast Charlotte has died, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.(Credit: MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person hit by a car last week in northeast Charlotte has died, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday along the 11200 block of North Tryon Street, close to Interstate 485 Outer.

When officers arrived, they found Jay Thomas Lynch seriously hurt in the roadway and a damaged Ford Fusion.

Investigators said that Lynch was wearing dark clothing in a poorly lit area when he stepped in front of the car.

The driver swerved his vehicle but wasn’t able to avoid hitting Lynch, investigators said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Detective Pressley at 704-432-2169, ext. 2. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by visiting charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

