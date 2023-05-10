PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cleveland, NC, police officer charged in domestic disturbance

Kasey Alan Holte, 32, was charged and jailed in the Iredell Co. Detention Center.
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A police officer in the Rowan County town of Cleveland is in jail under a $10,000 bond following charges related to a domestic disturbance.

According to the report, the alleged victim called 911 just after midnight on Monday. The woman left the line open so that telecommunicators could hear that a disturbance was taking place. Police from Cleveland, China Grove, Landis, and deputies from the Rowan Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene at a house on Barnhardt Rd.

As officers and deputies approached the house, they say the suspect, Kasey Alan Holte, 32, a police officer with the Town of Cleveland and a former deputy, came out of the house, got inside a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado truck and left the scene.

Deputies say Holte crashed the truck into a phone pole about a quarter of a mile from the house.

Holte was charged with assault by pointing a gun, two counts of communicating threats, and damage to personal property. Due to his status as a police officer in Rowan County, Holte was jailed in the Iredell County Detention Center.

