Chase with muscle cars on I-85 leads to arrest, lots of charges

By David Whisenant
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office were able to stop one of two speeding Dodge Charger R/T’s on Monday night on I-85.

According to the report, deputies on routine patrol noticed two vehicles traveling closely together on I-85 South. The vehicles were both Dodge Charger R/T’s and both speeding.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on both vehicles, but both accelerated at high rates of speed and kept turning their lights on and off. The deputies chasing lost sight on the vehicles, but other deputies were set up ahead waiting for the suspects to pass.

One of the vehicles was located and appeared to be smoking. That vehicle stopped on the inside lane on I-85 South near Kannapolis. Deputies say that’s when the driver got out and ran across the Northbound lanes where he was quickly apprehended.

Deputies say the car was stolen from Charlotte. The driver, Dasean Moore, 26, was charged with felony flee to elude, possession of stolen motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, driving while license revoked, speeding, fictitious registration tag and resisting public officer and given a $25,000 secured bond.

