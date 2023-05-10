Charlotte organizations preparing for migrants as COVID-19 restrictions end at US border

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A COVID-19 border rule called Title 42 will come to an end on May 11.

The rule allowed border agents at the United States-Mexico border to quickly turn away migrants during the pandemic.

With the rule expiring, cities and states across the U.S. are preparing for a potential surge in migrants, including in Charlotte.

Over the past few months, Charlotte has seen thousands of migrants come to the area as they wait for asylum in the country.

Hours before Title 42 ends, local organizations in Charlotte are swamped and in need of resources before more migrants come in.

“We are already at capacity, there’s a great need that the federal government step in and help,” Jamilah Espinosa, an immigration attorney for Espinosa Law, said.

Nonprofits said thousands of people have come to the region over the past 5-8 months, putting a strain on local organizations.

“If we did see a surge, which there’s a possibility that will happen on Thursday, we need more resources,” Espinosa said. “We currently don’t have the housing, or the food support to be able to support a surge of migrants.”

Some organizations said migrants are coming to Charlotte from Asia, Africa, Ukraine, Russia and South America.

“These are people that are seeking a better life, but are also fleeing persecution within their own countries,” Espinosa said. “They’re here, they’re calling Charlotte their home and we’re asking you now for your help.”

Ahead of a possible surge, organizations are preparing with strategies adopted from states bordering Mexico.

“We’ve become a border state because we’re getting people directly from the border with different challenges from the previous population we were serving, so we had to adapt our service model,” Jose Hernandez-Paris, the executive director of Latin American Coalition, said.

Organizations in Charlotte are working to hire more staff and enhance their capacity to serve more migrants coming to the area.

“We’re changing the whole service model, so we’re in the process like changing a tire in the car with the car moving, very challenging,” Hernandez-Paris said.

Although the organizations are asking for help from the state and federal government, the public can donate food, clothing, resources and time to help these organizations assisting the migrant community.

