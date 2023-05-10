PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools unveils new initiative on food, agricultural learning

The program is called Full Futures and the grand opening was Tuesday at Garinger High School in east Charlotte.
Full Futures is currently at three CMS schools: Garinger High, Eastway Middle and Merry Oaks International Academy.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools unveiled a new partnership that is aimed at promoting food accessibility and education in public schools.

The program is called Full Futures and the grand opening was Tuesday at Garinger High School in east Charlotte.

CMS has several community partners that have helped this program come to life, including 100 Gardens, Campbells Soup and The Bulb.

The organizations helped bring a mobile farmers market, culinary arts facility and an aquaponics lab to Garinger High School.

The mobile farmers market brings free food to the school every Friday. The students are learning to bake and cook in the culinary arts facility, while learning gardening and sustainability in the aquaponics lab.

Full Futures is currently at three CMS schools: Garinger High, Eastway Middle and Merry Oaks International Academy.

“A hands-on approach to education that is aligned with career opportunities and aligned with feeding communities and community service,” Sam Fleming, executive director of 100 Gardens, said. “This is how we increase student engagement and change the promise for public education from one of just high school diploma and college to one of excellent health outcomes and better service to the community.”

100 Gardens hopes to bring greenhouses and aquaponics labs to all the schools in the district.

The Bulb’s mobile food market is at Garinger High every Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. The food is free and people don’t have to have a student in CMS.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up for miles following a deadly crash on Interstate 85 North near China...
Motorcyclist killed in I-85 crash near China Grove
This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson. Samantha was killed...
Groom recovering at home after SC crash that killed bride, mom says
A manhunt is underway in Salisbury after a shooting in Spencer, NC
Shooting turned police chase ended in car crash, manhunt, with one still on the loose
59 grams of crack cocaine were recovered, according to police.
Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges
Raymond Davis is accused of killing a man on Thanksgiving Day.
‘You don’t give a murderer bond’: Statesville mom wants son’s accused killer to stay in jail

Latest News

Dashcam footage was released in connection with a lawsuit alleging York County Sheriff's...
Lawsuit: Deputies fired nearly 50 shots at suicidal York County man
The AnnaCraig boutique on the square was honored for storefront beautification.
Downtown Salisbury Inc. announces recipients for grants: Funds made possible through the Duke Energy Foundation
Dr. Ronald Hash, a native of Wytheville, Va., is a bishop in the Church of God Apostolic, Inc....
2023 Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Humanitarian Award recipients announced
Adrian Miller, center, stands with, from left, Bishop Kenneth Monroe, chairman of the...
Music executive to start School of Music at Livingstone