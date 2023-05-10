Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools unveils new initiative on food, agricultural learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools unveiled a new partnership that is aimed at promoting food accessibility and education in public schools.

The program is called Full Futures and the grand opening was Tuesday at Garinger High School in east Charlotte.

CMS has several community partners that have helped this program come to life, including 100 Gardens, Campbells Soup and The Bulb.

The organizations helped bring a mobile farmers market, culinary arts facility and an aquaponics lab to Garinger High School.

The mobile farmers market brings free food to the school every Friday. The students are learning to bake and cook in the culinary arts facility, while learning gardening and sustainability in the aquaponics lab.

Full Futures is currently at three CMS schools: Garinger High, Eastway Middle and Merry Oaks International Academy.

“A hands-on approach to education that is aligned with career opportunities and aligned with feeding communities and community service,” Sam Fleming, executive director of 100 Gardens, said. “This is how we increase student engagement and change the promise for public education from one of just high school diploma and college to one of excellent health outcomes and better service to the community.”

100 Gardens hopes to bring greenhouses and aquaponics labs to all the schools in the district.

The Bulb’s mobile food market is at Garinger High every Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. The food is free and people don’t have to have a student in CMS.

