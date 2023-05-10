Are suspected criminals in Charlotte getting out of jail too easily?

WBTV Investigates: Alex Giles uncovers the impact it has on safety in Charlotte
Are suspected criminals in Charlotte getting out of jail too easily?
Are suspected criminals in Charlotte getting out of jail too easily?(WBTV)
By Alex Giles
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV covers crime daily, with a number of stories over the past several years that involve people arrested time and again, accused of committing repeated violent crimes.

It happens when someone is arrested--including for a violent crime like a sexual assault or armed robbery--and a judge gives them a low bond, meaning they can easily get out of jail.

That’s what happened in November 2022, when Judge Tracy Hewett reduced the bond of a man arrested for attacking and sexually assaulting a woman from $2 million to $50,000.

» Watch this entire WBTV investigation Thursday night at 6:00 on television and the WBTV streaming app for Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV.

Hewett’s decision to reduce the bond in that case was criticized by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings who, along with Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather, has called for changes to the way bond is handled in Charlotte. Law enforcement has criticized the low bonds handed out by local judges and magistrates at least since 2019.

But it’s an issue that impacts more than just the police chief and DA.

In an exclusive story you’ll only see on WBTV, officers at the street level with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tell WBTV’s Alex Giles they notice this happening frequently and it has them concerned about your safety and the work they do.

He’s also sitting down with Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch, who oversees magistrate judges, the front line of judicial officials setting bonds for people arrested in all crimes.

WBTV is On Your Side, asking what can be done about these alleged violent offenders committing crimes over and over again before being tried in a court of law.

DIGITAL EXTRA:

Watch this entire WBTV investigation Thursday night at 6:00 on television and the WBTV streaming app for Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV.

Be notified when this story airs first by turning on alerts in the free WBTV News app for your phone.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Former finance director in Town of Landis pleads no contest to embezzlement

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By David Whisenant
Ginger Gibson, the former finance director, has pleaded no contest in court to her role in embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from taxpayers.

Crime

Police pleading for help identifying suspect in Mallard Creek Park shooting

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Alex Giles
The incident left a 15-year-old girl with serious injuries.

Investigates

Are suspected criminals in Charlotte getting out of jail too easily?

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Alex Giles uncovers the impact it has on safety in Charlotte.

Gaston County

Man arrested, charged with murder after fatal Gaston County shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
Authorities arrested Quinton Payne Palmer-Whitesides in connection with a man’s murder.

Latest News

Investigates

PREVIEW: Suspected criminals in Charlotte getting out of jail too easily?

Updated: 1 hour ago
WBTV Investigates Thursday night at 6:00.

News

Police pleading for help identifying suspect in Mallard Creek Park shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
A 15-year-old girl was shot in the neck and suffered serious injuries during the shooting

Mecklenburg County

Man arrested after allegedly shooting at driver during Cornelius road rage incident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
The incident happened near the intersection of West Catawba Avenue and Westmoreland Road.

State

Wawa to break ground on its first North Carolina location

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katie Peralta Soloff
The store location will open in the Outer Banks.

Mecklenburg County

Man arrested after allegedly shooting at driver during Cornelius road rage incident

Updated: 2 hours ago
Caden Asher Ellis was arrested after he allegedly shot at another driver during an incident of road rage.

Gaston County

Man arrested, charged with murder after fatal Gaston County shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Quinton Payne Palmer-Whitesides has been charged with the murder of De'Mallon White.