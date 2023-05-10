Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl in Texas
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas have issued an Amber Alert for a girl missing from Cleveland, Texas.
Trinity Edwards, 5, was last seen at 5 a.m. Tuesday wearing a purple nightgown. She’s described as a Black female, with brown hair and brown eyes, about 4-feet tall and 50 pounds.
She is believed to be with LeRoy Edwards Jr., who is driving at 2011 Black Hyundai Sonata, Tx license plate SLG7028. That vehicle was last seen on I-49 traveling through Rapides Parish heading toward Alexandria, Louisiana.
Anyone with information on this disappearance should call 911 or the Liberty County Sheriff’s Department at 936-336-4500.
Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.