PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl in Texas

Trinity Edwards has been reported missing from Cleveland, Texas.
Trinity Edwards has been reported missing from Cleveland, Texas.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas have issued an Amber Alert for a girl missing from Cleveland, Texas.

Trinity Edwards, 5, was last seen at 5 a.m. Tuesday wearing a purple nightgown. She’s described as a Black female, with brown hair and brown eyes, about 4-feet tall and 50 pounds.

She is believed to be with LeRoy Edwards Jr., who is driving at 2011 Black Hyundai Sonata, Tx license plate SLG7028. That vehicle was last seen on I-49 traveling through Rapides Parish heading toward Alexandria, Louisiana.

Anyone with information on this disappearance should call 911 or the Liberty County Sheriff’s Department at 936-336-4500.

LeRoy Edwards is believed to have taken Trinity Edwards, authorities said.
LeRoy Edwards is believed to have taken Trinity Edwards, authorities said.(Source: NCMEC)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up for miles following a deadly crash on Interstate 85 North near China...
Motorcyclist killed in I-85 crash near China Grove
This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson. Samantha was killed...
Groom recovering at home after SC crash that killed bride, mom says
A manhunt is underway in Salisbury after a shooting in Spencer, NC
Shooting turned police chase ended in car crash, manhunt, with one still on the loose
59 grams of crack cocaine were recovered, according to police.
Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges
Raymond Davis is accused of killing a man on Thanksgiving Day.
‘You don’t give a murderer bond’: Statesville mom wants son’s accused killer to stay in jail

Latest News

Breaking News
Officials: 1 hurt in Union Co. crash between school bus, dump truck
The Texas House expelled Rep. Bryan Slaton after he was accused of sexual misconduct with a...
Texas House votes to expel State Rep. Bryan Slaton over inappropriate sexual conduct claims
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9,...
US to limit asylum at Mexico border, open 100 migration hubs
Compared with a year earlier, prices are projected to have jumped 5% in April, the same...
Americans likely saw little relief from inflation in April