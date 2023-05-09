PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘You don’t give a murderer bond’: Statesville mom wants son’s accused killer to stay in jail

By Erica Lunsford
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville mom is worried the man police say killed her son might be let out on bond.

Phyllis Daye said she was told by the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office that Raymond Davis’ attorney is working to get Davis a bond.

Statesville Police say Derryck Turner was shot last year near Lakeview Drive while riding a dirt bike on Thanksgiving Day. Davis was arrested and charged with his murder.

Daye doesn’t want Davis to receive a bond, feeling he should remain behind bars until the trial.

“My son did not deserve this. He have five kids. He have a 1-year-old that’s left out here in the streets and this man fighting trying to get a bond. You don’t give a murderer a bond,” said Daye.

WBTV reached out to the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office to ask about the situation. They left a voicemail saying, in part, “Our office does not comment on pending cases.”

While still deeply grieving her son’s death, Daye said she wants to get justice for her son and for Davis to continue to be held without bond.

“I hurt every day cause this is a feeling that don’t go away. It don’t go away. All I want is justice for my son. Right is right and wrong is wrong,” Daye said.

According to Iredell County Sheriff’s Office records, Davis doesn’t appear to have a bond or an upcoming court date.

