Warmest day of 2023 so far may end with a few storms
One or two thunderstorms could impact the mountain counties before daybreak.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Scattered thunderstorms in the mountains this morning will fade as we move through the midday hours. Clouds around the Piedmont will give way to more sunshine, helping push afternoon readings around Charlotte to the upper 80s, making today the warmest day of the year.
- Today: Warmest day of the year, few storms
- Tuesday: Lots of sun, comfy humidity, nice temps
- Holiday weekend: Much warmer, storm risk
As a cool front approaches the Interstate 85 corridor later today, scattered thunderstorms will reform, perhaps one or two on the heavy side through the evening hours before fading away.
Look for clear skies and cooler temperatures in the middle 50s overnight.
The second part of the workweek features warm and dry weather with a decent amount of sunshine to go around each day. Highs will range from the seasonal upper 70s Wednesday to near 80 degrees Thursday before rising into the middle 80s on Friday.
Afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s are forecast for the holiday weekend with a thunderstorm chance developing each afternoon.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
