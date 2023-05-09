PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Warmest day of 2023 so far may end with a few storms

One or two thunderstorms could impact the mountain counties before daybreak.
Highs for Tuesday are expected to hit 88 degrees, making it the warmest day of 2023 so far.
By Al Conklin
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Scattered thunderstorms in the mountains this morning will fade as we move through the midday hours. Clouds around the Piedmont will give way to more sunshine, helping push afternoon readings around Charlotte to the upper 80s, making today the warmest day of the year.

  • Today: Warmest day of the year, few storms
  • Tuesday: Lots of sun, comfy humidity, nice temps
  • Holiday weekend: Much warmer, storm risk

As a cool front approaches the Interstate 85 corridor later today, scattered thunderstorms will reform, perhaps one or two on the heavy side through the evening hours before fading away.

Look for clear skies and cooler temperatures in the middle 50s overnight.

The second part of the workweek features warm and dry weather with a decent amount of sunshine to go around each day. Highs will range from the seasonal upper 70s Wednesday to near 80 degrees Thursday before rising into the middle 80s on Friday.

Afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s are forecast for the holiday weekend with a thunderstorm chance developing each afternoon.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gloria Satterfield
Attorneys: Report contradicts Murdaugh claim about housekeeper’s death
Midnight Diner opened at its new location across from the Spectrum Center this weekend.
Charlotte’s iconic Midnight Diner reopens in Uptown
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
According to the Hickory Police Department, officers were called to the MarketPlace Church on...
Police confirm 2 pipe bomb devices found at Hickory church, suspect arrested
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver

Latest News

Tuesday set to be warmest day of 2023 so far
,
Summer-like days ahead! Few opportunities for scattered storms
.
A very warm week ahead with daily t-storm chances today and Tuesday
A very warm week ahead with daily t-storm chances today and Tuesday