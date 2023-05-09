Warmest day of 2023 so far may end with a few storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Scattered thunderstorms in the mountains this morning will fade as we move through the midday hours. Clouds around the Piedmont will give way to more sunshine, helping push afternoon readings around Charlotte to the upper 80s, making today the warmest day of the year.

Today: Warmest day of the year, few storms

Tuesday: Lots of sun, comfy humidity, nice temps

Holiday weekend: Much warmer, storm risk

FIRST ALERT: Isolated thunderstorms around the #CLT area today, followed by dry weather with comfy humidity midweek. Upper 80s today, more seasonal tomorrow & Thursday before we ramp the heat back up over the weekend. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/IWksiXQo9u — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 9, 2023

As a cool front approaches the Interstate 85 corridor later today, scattered thunderstorms will reform, perhaps one or two on the heavy side through the evening hours before fading away.

Look for clear skies and cooler temperatures in the middle 50s overnight.

The second part of the workweek features warm and dry weather with a decent amount of sunshine to go around each day. Highs will range from the seasonal upper 70s Wednesday to near 80 degrees Thursday before rising into the middle 80s on Friday.

Afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s are forecast for the holiday weekend with a thunderstorm chance developing each afternoon.

FIRST ALERT: at 88°, today will be the warmest day in #CLT since late Sept 2022. We'll drop back to near normal Wednesday & Thursday with comfortable humidity levels before we start to ramp back up over the weekend. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/0Kyr7kBzKj — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 9, 2023

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

