Tuesday set to be warmest day of 2023 so far

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – We’re tracking rain early Tuesday morning ahead of a very warm day ahead.

One or two thunderstorms could impact the mountain counties before daybreak, while the best chance of rain for the Piedmont would come into the afternoon.

Highs for Tuesday are expected to hit 88 degrees, making it the warmest day of 2023 so far.

Mother’s Day weekend is expected to be summer-like, with heat and possible stray storms.

