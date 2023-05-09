Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A traffic stop in Rowan County led to the recovery of a large amount of drugs and charges against the driver according to Salisbury Police.

The report says that on Friday night just before midnight, a Salisbury police officer noticed “suspicious behavior” from a driver on Klumac Road near Jake Alexander Boulevard.

The officer noted that the driver had given a package to a passenger in the car. Police say it turned out to be 59 grams of crack cocaine.

The driver, Samuel Lee Stallings, 60, was charged with felony trafficking in cocaine, simple drug possession, and maintaining dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance. Stallings has been released on bond.

Stallings has a lengthy criminal record that includes charges going back to 1986 for offenses such as receiving stolen goods, breaking and entering, drug possession, larceny, resisting police, speeding to elude arrest, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, possessing stolen goods, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.