PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges

“Suspicious behavior” gets the attention of police
59 grams of crack cocaine were recovered, according to police.
59 grams of crack cocaine were recovered, according to police.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A traffic stop in Rowan County led to the recovery of a large amount of drugs and charges against the driver according to Salisbury Police.

The report says that on Friday night just before midnight, a Salisbury police officer noticed “suspicious behavior” from a driver on Klumac Road near Jake Alexander Boulevard.

The officer noted that the driver had given a package to a passenger in the car. Police say it turned out to be 59 grams of crack cocaine.

The driver, Samuel Lee Stallings, 60, was charged with felony trafficking in cocaine, simple drug possession, and maintaining dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance. Stallings has been released on bond.

Stallings has a lengthy criminal record that includes charges going back to 1986 for offenses such as receiving stolen goods, breaking and entering, drug possession, larceny, resisting police, speeding to elude arrest, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, possessing stolen goods, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gloria Satterfield
Attorneys: Report contradicts Murdaugh claim about housekeeper’s death
Midnight Diner opened at its new location across from the Spectrum Center this weekend.
Charlotte’s iconic Midnight Diner reopens in Uptown
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
According to the Hickory Police Department, officers were called to the MarketPlace Church on...
Police confirm 2 pipe bomb devices found at Hickory church, suspect arrested
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver

Latest News

Debbie Williamson - SCVB Community Engagement Manager, Cindy Charlton Sutton - SCVB Executive...
Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh proclaims May 7-13, 2023 as National Travel and Tourism Week
Gloria Satterfield
Attorneys: Report contradicts Murdaugh claim about housekeeper’s death
This funding is part of a $7.5 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International through...
Habitat Cabarrus receives $77,000 grant from Wells Fargo to expand access to affordable homes in Cabarrus County
FILE - North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vowed to veto an abortion bill that is...
N.C. Gov. Cooper coming to Davidson to discuss abortion bill