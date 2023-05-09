Toyota of N Charlotte compares the 2023 Toyota RAV4 and 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

Trying to get behind the wheel of a new Toyota and thinking something spacious is more your speed this time? This means you should shoot for a new Toyota SUV or crossover - and luckily for you, we’ve got plenty of options. Today we’re comparing two popular models: the 2023 Toyota RAV4 and the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross.

The 2023 Toyota RAV4 and 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross a fair amount of similarities. They share good amount of the same performance features, tech, and aesthetic elements. However, they’re not the same Toyota by any means, so it’s up to you to decide which of the two N Charlotte Toyotas is the right drive time solution. Here’s a basic breakdown so you can shop with confidence.

Which is right for you: the 2023 Toyota RAV4 or 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross?

Shopping basics

Let’s start with the basics - here’s what’s important to note when it comes to shopping for these new Toyotas.

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross costs less. It has a starting MSRP of $23,060; the 2023 Toyota RAV4 has a starting MSRP of $27,975.

The 2023 Toyota RAV4 has more options in terms of models. It comes in 16 different models, including special models like the TRD, Adventure, and Woodland Edition. You’ll have 9 gasoline models and 7 electrified models to choose from, including one plug-in. The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross offers a slightly more limited lineup of 8 models, including 3 gasoline and 5 hybrid options, and no special editions.

Excellent warranties via Toyota come with both of these vehicles. Each of these new 2023 Toyotas comes with a 3-year/36,000 mile basic warranty and a 5-year/60,000 miles powertrain warranty.

Interior highlights

The interiors of these N Charlotte Toyotas are similar, we’ll admit - they both seat five and have a lot of the same technology, including Apple CarPlay, Toyota Connected Services, Sirius XM, etc.) However, the 2023 Toyota RAV4 is definitely more spacious on the interior; it’s a bigger vehicle and has a bit more passenger room, as well as nearly 37.6 cubic feet of cargo space in the rear while the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross offers only 24 cubic feet. Both offer fabric and SofTex seat options to trim the interior out.

Performance highlights

The 2023 Toyota RAV4 does share a lot of performance elements with the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross. Both of these N Charlotte Toyotas come in all-wheel drive models and offer hybrid options, and no matter which you choose, you’ll get exceptional fuel efficiency across the board. Here’s where they differ:

You’ll find three engine options when you choose the Toyota RAV4 - a 2.5L 4-cylinder (30 mpg), a hybrid (40 mpg), and a plug-in hybrid. The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross has two options – a 2.5L 4-cylinder (32 mpg) or a hybrid (37 mpg).

The 2023 Toyota RAV4 gets more horsepower; it offers 203 horsepower versus the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross’ 169 horsepower. It also gets more torque, offering 165 lb-ft versus the Cross’ 151 lb-ft.

The 2023 Toyota RAV4 can tow up to 3,500 lbs; the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross maxes out at 1,500 lbs.

The 2023 Toyota RAV4 also has more off-roading capabilities. It comes in TRD and Adventure grades made for taking things off the pavement and offers a higher ground clearance.

See these new Toyotas in person at Toyota of N Charlotte

Both of these new Toyotas have plenty of additional elements and options and while they’re similar, they’re different vehicles. Still unsure which is for you? Call us today! Toyota of N Charlotte is open seven days a week at (704) 875-9199. You can stop by and test drive both of these Toyotas at 13429 Statesville Road, just off I-77 at exit 23 in Huntersville!