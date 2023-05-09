Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh proclaims May 7-13, 2023 as National Travel and Tourism Week

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - During Monday night’s City Council meeting, Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh presented the following proclamation to attending members of the Statesville Convention & Visitors Bureau:

National Travel and Tourism Week 2023

WHEREAS the travel industry fuels every industry and will continue to be an essential part of Statesville, NC’s economy, development, and workforce.

WHEREAS travel is an economic powerhouse for every state and destination across the country, with an economic output of $2.6 trillion in 2022, supporting 14.5 million American jobs.

WHEREAS travel spending supports vibrant and safe communities in Statesville, NC and across the United States by generating $84 billion in state and local tax revenue in 2022 to support essential services, such as education, emergency response, public safety and more.

WHEREAS travel enables success for all industries—including manufacturing, agriculture, defense, healthcare and more—by driving sales growth, innovation, education, and operations that move our economy, our nation and Statesville, NC forward.

WHEREAS estimated annual visitor spending from our 22 hotels in Statesville, NC is $72mm and growing, generating $1.6mm in occupancy tax collections. WHEREAS the travel industry’s success will grow Statesville, NC’s economy and workforce, as small businesses account for 60% of leisure and hospitality employment in the US.

WHEREAS travel is an essential industry, and we must continue to communicate that growing travel leads to economic growth, benefits businesses and fosters mutual understanding.

Therefore, I, Mayor Constantine (Costi) H. Kutteh, do hereby proclaim May 7-13, 2023 as National Travel and Tourism Week in Statesville, NC, and urge the citizens of Statesville, NC to join me in recognizing the critical role this industry plays in Statesville, NC.

