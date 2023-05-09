Salisbury police assist in investigation that led to arrest of soldier on sex crime charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury assisted in an investigation that led to the arrest of a solider from Fort Bragg on sex crimes charges.

The Liberty, NC, Police Department reported that it began an investigation in April relating to the exploitation of a minor child.

According to the report, the investigation uncovered a man who was soliciting a handicapped child for sexual acts. Police said the suspect agreed to pay a family member for sexual activity with the minor, and then traveled to Liberty on May 6 to engage in the illicit activity.

Schuyler Grant Naves, a soldier in the US Army assigned to Ft. Bragg, was identified and arrested when he arrived in Liberty. Naves has been charged with the following crimes: solicit for prostitution of a minor, solicit a minor for sex by computer, solicit a minor for sex bycomputer and appear to meet, attempted statutory rape of a minor, attempted statutory sex offense ofa minor, attempted first degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Bond was set at $1,000,000. Naves was confined to the Randolph County Jail to await his first appearance before a judge.

In the release, the Liberty Police Department thanked the US Army CID at Ft. Bragg, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office CID/ICAC Division, Davie County Sheriff’s Office, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, NC SBI Computer Crimes Unit, Salisbury Police Department, Mooresville Police Department, Greensboro Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

Liberty PD detectives Hargrove, Summers, Sgt. Scala and POII Elder participated in the investigation.

