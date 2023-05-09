Police: Suspect arrested, car seized for participating in Charlotte street takeover

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another suspect accused of participating in street takeovers in Charlotte has been arrested bringing the total of arrests up to 16, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Devyn Anderson faces several charges for fleeing from police, carrying a concealed weapon, and more.

The latest round of street takeovers happened on Friday around 11:00 p.m. at the intersection of Yorkmont and Tyvola Road. The takeovers are happening regularly in Charlotte and some of the events are drawing hundreds of participants.

“A black Camaro with no tag was seen doing donuts and burnouts and then fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed. Officers eventually located the vehicle and arrested the driver. Devyn Anderson (DOB 02/07/2004) is charged with Felony Flee to Elude, Reckless Driving, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon. Anderson’s black Camaro was towed and seized,” according to the CMPD.

RELATED>>>CMPD: 300 vehicles participate in weekend street takeovers, 4 arrested

The police department has increased its efforts to put a stop to the takeover events and said their enforcement is netting results.

“At last check, CMPD has made 16 arrests, issued 85 citations, seized 9 guns, and towed 44 vehicles related to street takeover enforcement,” according to CMPD.

The takeovers see drivers block the streets and perform doughnuts and burnouts while others gather, cheer them on, and record the events.

