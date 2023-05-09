PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Police: High school lockdown lifted, shooting suspect search continues

Five people involved in a shooting in Spencer, NC, wrecked their car outside of Henderson Independent High School, according to police. The school was placed on
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people involved in a shooting in Spencer, NC, wrecked their car outside of Henderson Independent High School, according to police. The school was placed on lockdown which has since been lifted.

Lt. Justin Crews with the Salisbury PD said police got into a chase with the suspects who wrecked at Henderson Independent High School. Five people jumped and ran but it appears that police captured four of the five suspects.

This is a developing situation and WBTV is working to get more information.

