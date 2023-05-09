Police: Armed suspect barricaded in car near Carowinds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement is responding to a situation at the Clarion Hotel in York County, SC, on Tuesday afternoon near Carowinds.

The York County Sheriff’s Office negotiators and deputies are on scene and an armed person has barricaded themself in a car.

“POLICE ACTIVITY: Deputies and Negotiators are in the Clarion Hotel parking lot off Carowinds Blvd. working to peacefully resolve an incident with an armed person barricaded in his car. More details when we can release more,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

WBTV has a crew heading to the scene and is working to find out more information.

