PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

New Suffolk Punch brewery opening Saturday at SouthPark Mall

QC Life got an early sneak peek and talked with the team that started with one spot in South End and is now doubling down on its popularity.
The 11,000-square-foot cafe, taproom and coffee bar are years in the making.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - On Saturday morning, the team at Suffolk Punch will be ready to open the new crown jewel at Charlotte’s SouthPark Mall.

The 11,000-square-foot cafe, taproom and coffee bar are years in the making. It also features an all-seasons outdoor pavilion.

If you haven’t been to the mall lately, wait until you see this place that’s tucked in between Dick’s Sporting Goods and The Container Store.

QC Life got an early sneak peek and talked with the team that started with one spot in South End and is now doubling down on its popularity.

You may also like: Charlotte’s SouthPark Mall to get multi-million dollar enhancement including brewery, new play area

“We’re going to bring what we do in South End over here to SouthPark,” operations director Dan Davis said. “The chef has really stepped up the game. The space is absolutely beautiful. Every time you do something the second time around, it’s a little better than the first time you did it.”

Suffolk Punch SouthPark officially opens this Saturday, May 13, starting at 10 a.m. The brewery will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with brunch on the weekends. They have a full bar with liquor and a private dining room.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gloria Satterfield
Attorneys: Report contradicts Murdaugh claim about housekeeper’s death
Traffic was backed up for miles following a deadly crash on Interstate 85 North near China...
Motorcyclist killed in I-85 crash near China Grove
Midnight Diner opened at its new location across from the Spectrum Center this weekend.
Charlotte’s iconic Midnight Diner reopens in Uptown
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
According to the Hickory Police Department, officers were called to the MarketPlace Church on...
Police confirm 2 pipe bomb devices found at Hickory church, suspect arrested