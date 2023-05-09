New Suffolk Punch brewery opening Saturday at SouthPark Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - On Saturday morning, the team at Suffolk Punch will be ready to open the new crown jewel at Charlotte’s SouthPark Mall.

The 11,000-square-foot cafe, taproom and coffee bar are years in the making. It also features an all-seasons outdoor pavilion.

If you haven’t been to the mall lately, wait until you see this place that’s tucked in between Dick’s Sporting Goods and The Container Store.

QC Life got an early sneak peek and talked with the team that started with one spot in South End and is now doubling down on its popularity.

“We’re going to bring what we do in South End over here to SouthPark,” operations director Dan Davis said. “The chef has really stepped up the game. The space is absolutely beautiful. Every time you do something the second time around, it’s a little better than the first time you did it.”

Suffolk Punch SouthPark officially opens this Saturday, May 13, starting at 10 a.m. The brewery will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with brunch on the weekends. They have a full bar with liquor and a private dining room.

