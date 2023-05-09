N.C. Gov. Cooper coming to Davidson to discuss abortion bill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is following through on his promise to put pressure on the four Republican lawmakers who he says campaigned on protecting women’s reproductive freedom, but then voted to restrict abortion access in the state.

Senate Bill 20 would ban abortions after 12 weeks; right now it’s at 20 weeks in N.C. There are several exceptions in the bill.

It sits on the governor’s desk and Cooper has vowed to veto it. However, both the state House and Senate have enough votes to override him.

Cooper will be at Davidson Town Hall on Tuesday for a roundtable discussion on SB-20, but it’s a thinly disguised campaign to pressure two lawmakers from the area.

Representatives John Bradford and Tricia Cotham are those lawmakers, each representing parts of Mecklenburg County.

Cotham recently switched from Democrat to Republican, but she has been a staunch supporter of abortion rights.

She even gave an emotional speech at the General Assembly describing her own abortion after a doctor found her pregnancy at the time was not viable.

Cooper only needs one Republican to vote with Democrats in both the House and the Senate to sustain his veto.

“At least four Republican legislators made promises to their constituents during this campaign that they were going to protect women’s reproductive freedom,” Cooper said during CBS’ ‘Face the Nation’ on Sunday. “I’m gonna go into their districts, I’m gonna go into their districts this week. We’re gonna have forums with doctors and advocates and women who care deeply about the restrictions in this legislation.”

We're going to continue to work to protect women's reproductive freedom in North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/9bVXm7AkgE — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 8, 2023

WBTV is reaching out to both Cotham and Bradford to get their response to the governor’s visit.

The clock is ticking because Cooper only has 10 days from last Friday, May 5, to issue that veto.

