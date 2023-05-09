PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Motorcyclist killed in I-85 crash near China Grove

The investigation shut down the northbound lanes for more than two-and-a-half hours.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on I-85 North, near Lentz Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 85 near China Grove that had the northbound lanes closed for several hours overnight.

According to troopers, the crash involved a motorcycle and the driver of the motorcycle was killed. A flatbed wrecker was seen pulling off with the motorcycle on the back.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on I-85 North, near Lentz Road. WBTV has reached out to the highway patrol to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The investigation shut down the northbound lanes for more than two-and-a-half hours, causing traffic to be backed up for miles.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gloria Satterfield
Attorneys: Report contradicts Murdaugh claim about housekeeper’s death
Midnight Diner opened at its new location across from the Spectrum Center this weekend.
Charlotte’s iconic Midnight Diner reopens in Uptown
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
According to the Hickory Police Department, officers were called to the MarketPlace Church on...
Police confirm 2 pipe bomb devices found at Hickory church, suspect arrested
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver

Latest News

Traffic was backed up for miles following a deadly crash on Interstate 85 North near China...
Motorcyclist killed in I-85 crash near China Grove
A multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 85 left three people hurt Sunday morning...
Medic: At least 7 vehicles involved in northeast Charlotte crash
WBTV
Pedestrian hurt in crash on N. Tryon St. in northeast Charlotte
Pedestrian hurt in crash on N. Tryon St. in northeast Charlotte