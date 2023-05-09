Motorcyclist killed in I-85 crash near China Grove

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 85 near China Grove that had the northbound lanes closed for several hours overnight.

According to troopers, the crash involved a motorcycle and the driver of the motorcycle was killed. A flatbed wrecker was seen pulling off with the motorcycle on the back.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on I-85 North, near Lentz Road. WBTV has reached out to the highway patrol to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The investigation shut down the northbound lanes for more than two-and-a-half hours, causing traffic to be backed up for miles.

