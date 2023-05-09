MollysKids: May is EDS month, reminds soon-to-be-graduate, Allie McDaniels

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This graduate, Allie McDaniels, is a longtime one of our #MollysKids. She, too, lives with EDS. After reading about Rachel, her mom wrote to say May is Ehrlers Danlos Awareness Month.

I had no idea.

“EDA has meant so many things for our little family,” Elizabeth McDaniels said. “It means validation (finally getting a diagnosis after searching for years), and also means strength, faith, hope, and finding your voice to rise above the static in life. It is finding who and what are important, because moments of joy are appreciated. It also means finding a different focus in life. We’re Zebras. This life of stripes isn’t always easy, but it will not defeat us.”

Like Rachel, Allie is rounding out her last month of high school.

Allie, I love it. We’ve been following you and your journey as you figured out your uphill medical battle for close to ten years now. You’re remarkable. To see you in a cap and gown is something really special.

Also, how cool is #MollysKids in that now Allie and Rachel—same grade, same battle, different counties—will be connected? Love how #MollysKids doesn’t collect money… it’s not a 501©3… but does collect stories and shares the sincere heart from those stories with our community. Then all of you help spread the love around.

Happy National EDS awareness month to the Zebras out there.

