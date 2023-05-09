PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

#MollysKids: May is EDS month, reminds soon-to-be-graduate, Allie McDaniels

Allie is rounding out her last month of high school.
Allie McDaniels is a longtime one of our #MollysKids.
Allie McDaniels is a longtime one of our #MollysKids.(Allie McDaniels)
By Molly Grantham
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This graduate, Allie McDaniels, is a longtime one of our #MollysKids. She, too, lives with EDS. After reading about Rachel, her mom wrote to say May is Ehrlers Danlos Awareness Month.

I had no idea.

“EDA has meant so many things for our little family,” Elizabeth McDaniels said. “It means validation (finally getting a diagnosis after searching for years), and also means strength, faith, hope, and finding your voice to rise above the static in life. It is finding who and what are important, because moments of joy are appreciated. It also means finding a different focus in life. We’re Zebras. This life of stripes isn’t always easy, but it will not defeat us.”

Like Rachel, Allie is rounding out her last month of high school.

Allie, I love it. We’ve been following you and your journey as you figured out your uphill medical battle for close to ten years now. You’re remarkable. To see you in a cap and gown is something really special.

Also, how cool is #MollysKids in that now Allie and Rachel—same grade, same battle, different counties—will be connected? Love how #MollysKids doesn’t collect money… it’s not a 501©3… but does collect stories and shares the sincere heart from those stories with our community. Then all of you help spread the love around.

Happy National EDS awareness month to the Zebras out there.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 85 left three people hurt Sunday morning...
Medic: At least 7 vehicles involved in northeast Charlotte crash
The crash happened on Miller Chapel Rd. near Shue Road.
6 hurt in Rowan Co. crash on Saturday
A person was killed after a car and scooter collided in Uptown on Saturday evening.
1 dead after vehicle and scooter collide in busy uptown Charlotte area
Gloria Satterfield
Attorneys: Report contradicts Murdaugh claim about housekeeper’s death
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times
N.C. DMV makes changes as driver license wait times mount

Latest News

Rachel and her service dog, Landon.
#MollysKids: Rachel Reed (and a book drive!)
Derita Warriors return from Washington D.C.
Derita Warriors return from Washington D.C.
Ella McKee
Ella McKee in need of positive thoughts while facing potentially long hospital stay
These students from Old Pointe Elementary School hosted their own concert.
Rock Hill elementary students rock out at concert