PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man in beer costume arrested for DUI, sheriff’s office says

A man wearing a Bud Light costume was arrested for driving under the influence, according to...
A man wearing a Bud Light costume was arrested for driving under the influence, according to the sheriff's office.(Copyright 2023)
By KWCH Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A man dressed up in a beer costume was arrested in Kansas after a routine traffic stop.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a possible drunken driver Friday.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post a deputy was able to find the suspected driver on Interstate 35 and pulled him over.

When the driver stepped out for a sobriety test, he was wearing a Bud Light costume.

“A career in law enforcement is exciting, and you get to experience something new every day. Sometimes you see things you can’t believe!” the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and was taken to jail.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gloria Satterfield
Attorneys: Report contradicts Murdaugh claim about housekeeper’s death
Traffic was backed up for miles following a deadly crash on Interstate 85 North near China...
Motorcyclist killed in I-85 crash near China Grove
Midnight Diner opened at its new location across from the Spectrum Center this weekend.
Charlotte’s iconic Midnight Diner reopens in Uptown
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
According to the Hickory Police Department, officers were called to the MarketPlace Church on...
Police confirm 2 pipe bomb devices found at Hickory church, suspect arrested

Latest News

The alleged gunman appeared to have an obsession with Nazis, weapons and mass shooters.
Details revealed on shooting suspect, victims in Texas mall mass shooting
Suffolk Punch Brewing's second location will open this Saturday, May 13, at SouthPark Mall.
New Suffolk Punch brewery opening Saturday at SouthPark Mall
AI is coming to select Hardee's and Carl's Jr. locations.
Hardee’s, Carl’s Jr. to launch AI at drive-thrus
A possible meteorite hit a home in New Jersey.
Possible meteorite hits home in New Jersey