Man accused of taking explosive devices to Hickory church in court

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Monday, the Hickory Police Department confirmed two “pipe bomb-type” devices were found at a church in Hickory on Sunday afternoon.

Twanna Kiser runs Lanez Florist just a couple of stores down from the MarketPlace Church.

Normally, the shop is closed on Sundays, but all hands were on deck getting ready for a big Mother’s Day weekend. Having put her life savings into her business, Kiser can’t imagine what kind of damage would have been done if the devices had detonated.

“What if it would have gone off? We’re two, three stores down from them. You know you never know how strong they were,” Kiser exclaimed.

Concerns also bubbled up with people coming out of the public library just yards away.

“I thought I was safe, but now I’m beginning to wonder,” shopper Carolyn Schweikert said.

Police say they arrested 37-year-old Joshua Wayne Hawley after he allegedly brought those two pipe bomb-style devices to the church on Sunday.

The District Attorney’s Office says Hawley is being charged with possessing a weapon of mass destruction and communicating a mass threat of violence at a house of worship. In court, prosecutors say Hawley had attended the church but was since banned. He was given permission by church officials to come back for at least one service. They say Hawley gave two members of the congregation the explosive devices after the service.

“I think in a house of worship people should feel safe and not feel intimidated,” Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said.

Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown was also in court this morning. His officers were on standby to help Burke County authorities as they searched Hawley’s house. In court, the DA said officials found additional bomb-making equipment, along with children inside the home.

“Something like this we would take seriously, and certainly don’t want to see any more of this,” Brown said.

WBTV tried to speak with someone at the church, but no one could be reached for comment. The church did post a statement in the front window.

In part, it reads: “Our church community is grateful for the quick and professional response of the agencies involved, and we are praying for their continued safety as they work to ensure the safety of our community.”

But people who work in the mall wonder why they weren’t told about the incident sooner or were asked to evacuate while the devices were removed.

“Why didn’t somebody come and let us know, at least to evacuate just in case?” Kiser said.

Hawley remains in jail tonight under a $200,000 bond.

This isn’t the first time Hawley has been on the police radar. WBTV first told you about him two years ago when he was arrested and accused of shooting a store owner’s dog in the Pisgah National Forest.

Joshua Wayne Hawley (Caldwell County Jail)

