Large fire badly damages Union County home

WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) – A huge fire tore through the roof of a Waxhaw home Monday night.

The Pleasant Valley Fire Department in Lancaster County, S.C., posted video of the fire to its social media pages.

Department officials said they assisted Wesley Chapel Fire Department with the house fire on Yellowhorn Trail in Waxhaw.

Flames were seen shooting through the roof of the home.

WBTV has reached out to firefighters to learn if there were any injuries.

